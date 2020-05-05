Uptrend Call Working As Indep Bank/Mich Stock Rises 1.6% (IBCP)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Indep Bank/Mich (NASDAQ:IBCP) on April 9th, 2020 at $14.23. In approximately 4 weeks, Indep Bank/Mich has returned 1.62% as of today's recent price of $14.46.

Indep Bank/Mich share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.93 and a 52-week low of $9.19 and are now trading 55% above that low price at $14.25 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Independent Bank Corporation is a commercial bank holding company. The Banks attract deposits and offer a variety of loans and financial services, including commercial and agricultural lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, and mortgage lending. Independent Bank operates in Michigan's lower peninsula.

