Uptrend Call Working As Indep Bank/Ma Stock Rises 15.0% (INDB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Indep Bank/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) on March 30th, 2020 at $63.40. In approximately 4 weeks, Indep Bank/Ma has returned 15.01% as of today's recent price of $72.91.

Over the past year, Indep Bank/Ma has traded in a range of $50.45 to $87.64 and is now at $72.91, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

Independent Bank Corp. of Rockland Massachusetts is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Bank offers deposits, loans, e-banking, trade finance, foreign exchange, and other banking services through a network of offices in Plymouth, Norfolk, Barnstable, and Bristol counties, Massachusetts.

