Uptrend Call Working As Indep Bank/Ma Stock Rises 1.2% (INDB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Indep Bank/Ma (NASDAQ:INDB) on March 30th, 2020 at $63.40. In approximately 2 weeks, Indep Bank/Ma has returned 1.18% as of today's recent price of $64.14.

In the past 52 weeks, Indep Bank/Ma share prices have been bracketed by a low of $50.45 and a high of $87.64 and are now at $64.14, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

Independent Bank Corp. of Rockland Massachusetts is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company. The Bank offers deposits, loans, e-banking, trade finance, foreign exchange, and other banking services through a network of offices in Plymouth, Norfolk, Barnstable, and Bristol counties, Massachusetts.

