Uptrend Call Working As Idt Corp-Class B Stock Rises 29.3% (IDT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Idt Corp-Class B (NYSE:IDT) on November 22nd, 2019 at $6.93. In approximately 3 months, Idt Corp-Class B has returned 29.29% as of today's recent price of $8.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Idt Corp-Class B share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.64 and a high of $11.84 and are now at $8.96, 59% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.9%.

IDT Corporation offers consumer services focuses primarily on the telecommunications industry. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale telecommunications services and products, including pre-paid and rechargeable calling cards and wholesale carrier services.

