Uptrend Call Working As Hyatt Hotels-A Stock Rises 1.9% (H)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H) on April 7th, 2020 at $50.85. In approximately 3 weeks, Hyatt Hotels-A has returned 1.93% as of today's recent price of $51.83.

In the past 52 weeks, Hyatt Hotels-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.02 and a high of $94.98 and are now at $51.83, 116% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a global hospitality company. The Company manages, franchises, owns, and develops branded hotels, resorts, and residential and vacation ownership properties. Hyatt Hotels serves customers worldwide.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hyatt Hotels-A shares.

