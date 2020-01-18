Uptrend Call Working As Huntington Ingal Stock Rises 27.1% (HII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Huntington Ingal (NYSE:HII) on October 24th, 2019 at $218.52. In approximately 3 months, Huntington Ingal has returned 27.14% as of today's recent price of $277.81.

In the past 52 weeks, Huntington Ingal share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $279.71 and are now at $0.00. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.8%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) designs, builds, and maintains nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the United States Navy and Coast Guard. The Company also provides after-market services for military ships worldwide. HII consists of two primary business divisions, Newport News Shipbuilding and Ingalls Shipbuilding.

