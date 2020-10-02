Uptrend Call Working As Hibbett Sports I Stock Rises 29.3% (HIBB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hibbett Sports I (NASDAQ:HIBB) on September 11th, 2019 at $18.28. In approximately 5 months, Hibbett Sports I has returned 29.30% as of today's recent price of $23.63.

Hibbett Sports I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.98 and a 52-week low of $14.12 and are now trading 67% above that low price at $23.63 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.89% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates a chain of sporting goods stores in the southeastern United States. The Company sells athletic footwear products, apparels, and equipment.

