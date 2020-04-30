Uptrend Call Working As Hersha Hospital Stock Rises 41.5% (HT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hersha Hospital (NYSE:HT) on April 7th, 2020 at $3.80. In approximately 3 weeks, Hersha Hospital has returned 41.50% as of today's recent price of $5.37.

In the past 52 weeks, Hersha Hospital share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.29 and a high of $19.54 and are now at $5.37, 134% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.37% lower and 6.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates upscale and mid-scale limited service and extended-stay hotels in established metropolitan markets. The Trust owns and operates hotels in multiple states throughout the Northeastern United States.

