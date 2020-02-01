Uptrend Call Working As Heidrick & Strug Stock Rises 12.2% (HSII)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Heidrick & Strug (NASDAQ:HSII) on October 31st, 2019 at $28.68. In approximately 2 months, Heidrick & Strug has returned 12.17% as of today's recent price of $32.17.

In the past 52 weeks, Heidrick & Strug share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.55 and a high of $44.66 and are now at $32.17, 37% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. operates as an executive search firm with worldwide operations. The Company identifies, evaluates, and recommends qualified candidates for senior level executive positions. Heidrick & Struggles provides its services to clients such as middle market and emerging growth companies and governmental organizations.

