Uptrend Call Working As Hanover Insuranc Stock Rises 3.6% (THG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hanover Insuranc (NYSE:THG) on November 6th, 2019 at $132.50. In approximately 3 months, Hanover Insuranc has returned 3.58% as of today's recent price of $137.24.

Over the past year, Hanover Insuranc has traded in a range of $113.08 to $144.71 and is now at $137.18, 21% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% higher and 0.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products including personal lines, commercial lines and other property casualty through independent agents. Hanover Insurance Group serves customers in the State of Massachusetts.

