Uptrend Call Working As Hannon Armstrong Stock Rises 35.7% (HASI)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hannon Armstrong (NYSE:HASI) on June 19th, 2019 at $27.28. In approximately 8 months, Hannon Armstrong has returned 35.73% as of today's recent price of $37.02.

Over the past year, Hannon Armstrong has traded in a range of $22.69 to $37.46 and is now at $37.02, 63% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.54% higher and 1.33% higher over the past week, respectively.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides debt and equity financing to the energy efficiency and renewable energy markets. The Company focuses on providing preferred or senior level capital to established sponsors and high credit quality obligors for assets that generate long-term, recurring and predictable cash flows.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Hannon Armstrong shares.

Log in and add Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.