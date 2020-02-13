Uptrend Call Working As Hain Celestial Stock Rises 19.5% (HAIN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) on October 21st, 2019 at $22.34. In approximately 4 months, Hain Celestial has returned 19.50% as of today's recent price of $26.69.

In the past 52 weeks, Hain Celestial share prices have been bracketed by a low of $15.91 and a high of $27.69 and are now at $26.69, 68% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.45% higher over the past week, respectively.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a natural and organic beverage, snack, specialty food, and personal care products company. The Company's product line include grocery store foods such as organic cookies, cooking oils, sugar free products, kosher foods, snacks, and frozen foods, as well as organic skin, hair, and body products. Hain Celestial operates in North America and Europe.

