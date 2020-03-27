Uptrend Call Working As Habit Restaura-A Stock Rises 38.5% (HABT)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Habit Restaura-A (NASDAQ:HABT) on October 31st, 2019 at $10.10. In approximately 5 months, Habit Restaura-A has returned 38.48% as of today's recent price of $13.98.

Over the past year, Habit Restaura-A has traded in a range of $7.80 to $14.10 and is now at $13.98, 79% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Habit Restaurants, Inc. owns and operates chain of restaurants. The Company offers grilled chicken, salads, shakes, and burgers. Habit Restaurants serves customers in the United States.

