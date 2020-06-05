Uptrend Call Working As Guidewire Softwa Stock Rises 11.8% (GWRE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Guidewire Softwa (NYSE:GWRE) on April 8th, 2020 at $81.99. In approximately 4 weeks, Guidewire Softwa has returned 11.83% as of today's recent price of $91.68.

Guidewire Softwa share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $124.16 and a 52-week low of $71.64 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $91.68 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.

Guidewire Software Inc. develops and publishes enterprise software for the property and casualty insurance industry. The Company's software supports the workflow, collaboration with external partners, and rule-based decision-making that characterize modern underwriting and claims operations. Guidewire Software serves customers in the United States.

