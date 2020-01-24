Uptrend Call Working As Goldman Sachs Gp Stock Rises 16.0% (GS)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) on October 22nd, 2019 at $209.06. In approximately 3 months, Goldman Sachs Gp has returned 15.96% as of today's recent price of $242.43.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Goldman Sachs Gp have traded between a low of $180.73 and a high of $250.46 and are now at $242.43, which is 34% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Goldman Sachs Gp shares.

Log in and add Goldman Sachs Gp (GS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.