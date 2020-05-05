Uptrend Call Working As GlobalScape Stock Rises 29.0% (GSB)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for GlobalScape (:GSB) on March 27th, 2020 at $7.25. In approximately 1 month, GlobalScape has returned 28.97% as of today's recent price of $9.35.

Over the past year, GlobalScape has traded in a range of $5.21 to $14.25 and is now at $9.35, 79% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of GlobalScape shares.

