Uptrend Call Working As Global Payments Stock Rises 23.6% (GPN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) on October 11th, 2019 at $164.21. In approximately 4 months, Global Payments has returned 23.60% as of today's recent price of $202.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Global Payments share prices have been bracketed by a low of $115.31 and a high of $206.18 and are now at $202.96, 76% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Global Payments Inc. provides electronic transaction processing, information systems, and services. The Company serves the financial, corporate, government, and merchant communities on a worldwide basis. Global Payments provides funds transfer, merchant services, merchant accounting, Internet services, and other services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Global Payments shares.

