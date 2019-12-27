Uptrend Call Working As Gibraltar Indust Stock Rises 19.7% (ROCK)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gibraltar Indust (NASDAQ:ROCK) on September 10th, 2019 at $42.31. In approximately 4 months, Gibraltar Indust has returned 19.65% as of today's recent price of $50.62.

Over the past year, Gibraltar Indust has traded in a range of $31.96 to $54.76 and is now at $50.62, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. is a manufacturer, processor, and distributor of metals and other engineered materials for the building products, vehicular, and other industrial markets. The Company serves customers in a variety of industries in North and South America, Europe, and Asia.

