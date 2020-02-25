Uptrend Call Working As Genpact Ltd Stock Rises 55.2% (G)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Genpact Ltd (NYSE:G) on January 8th, 2019 at $27.81. In approximately 14 months, Genpact Ltd has returned 55.19% as of today's recent price of $43.15.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Genpact Ltd have traded between a low of $33.02 and a high of $45.20 and are now at $43.15, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% higher and 0.43% higher over the past week, respectively.

Genpact Limited designs and manages business operations to manage risk and compliance. The Company focuses on the areas of finance and procurement, financial services account servicing, claims management, regulatory affairs, and industrial asset optimization. Genpact operates worldwide.

