Uptrend Call Working As Genie Energy-B Stock Rises 18.1% (GNE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Genie Energy-B (NYSE:GNE) on March 30th, 2020 at $6.76. In approximately 4 weeks, Genie Energy-B has returned 18.13% as of today's recent price of $7.98.

Over the past year, Genie Energy-B has traded in a range of $4.60 to $11.98 and is now at $7.98, 73% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.74% lower and 0.12% higher over the past week, respectively.

Genie Energy Ltd. focuses on retail energy provider business and oil and gas exploration projects. The Company offers electricity and natural gas to residential customers in Eastern United States. exploration and production development projects are located in Israel, Colorado, and Mongolia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Genie Energy-B shares.

Log in and add Genie Energy-B (GNE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.