Uptrend Call Working As General Electric Stock Rises 10.1% (GE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for General Electric (NYSE:GE) on October 30th, 2019 at $10.04. In approximately 2 months, General Electric has returned 10.06% as of today's recent price of $11.05.

In the past 52 weeks, General Electric share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.51 and a high of $11.84 and are now at $11.05, 70% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.2%.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

