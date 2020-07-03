Uptrend Call Working As Gen Cable Corp Stock Rises 39.7% (BGC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Gen Cable Corp (NYSE:BGC) on November 29th, 2017 at $21.48. In approximately 28 months, Gen Cable Corp has returned 39.70% as of today's recent price of $30.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Gen Cable Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $30.00, -100% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

General Cable Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes copper, aluminum, and fiber optic wire and cable products for the communications, electrical, and energy markets. The Company serves customers worldwide.

