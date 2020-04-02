Uptrend Call Working As Franklin Elec Co Stock Rises 19.2% (FELE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Franklin Elec Co (NASDAQ:FELE) on October 21st, 2019 at $49.53. In approximately 4 months, Franklin Elec Co has returned 19.20% as of today's recent price of $59.04.

Franklin Elec Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $60.85 and a 52-week low of $42.87 and are now trading 38% above that low price at $59.03 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric motors, electronic motor controls, and related equipment. The Company sells its products around the world primarily to original equipment manufacturers of pumps, petroleum equipment, compressors, fans, heating and air conditioning equipment, swimming pool equipment, medical furniture, and business machines.

