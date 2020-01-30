Uptrend Call Working As Fox Factory Hold Stock Rises 7.6% (FOXF)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fox Factory Hold (NASDAQ:FOXF) on October 16th, 2019 at $64.70. In approximately 4 months, Fox Factory Hold has returned 7.62% as of today's recent price of $69.62.

Fox Factory Hold share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $86.91 and a 52-week low of $57.88 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $69.62 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.59% higher over the past week, respectively.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fox Factory Hold shares.

