Uptrend Call Working As Forrester Resear Stock Rises 9.7% (FORR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Forrester Resear (NASDAQ:FORR) on November 4th, 2019 at $35.34. In approximately 4 months, Forrester Resear has returned 9.72% as of today's recent price of $38.77.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Forrester Resear have traded between a low of $30.76 and a high of $51.75 and are now at $38.77, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Forrester Research, Inc. is an independent research firm that analyzes the future of technology change and its impact on businesses, consumers, and society. The Company's research products include internet commerce, corporate technology, and technographics data and analysis. Forrester advisory services include partnership programs, web site review, and strategy workshops.

