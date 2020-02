Uptrend Call Working As Formfactor Inc Stock Rises 55.4% (FORM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM) on July 25th, 2019 at $16.67. In approximately 6 months, Formfactor Inc has returned 55.43% as of today's recent price of $25.91.

In the past 52 weeks, Formfactor Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $13.90 and a high of $28.58 and are now at $25.91, 86% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.

FormFactor, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures advanced semiconductor wafer probe cards. The Company develops interconnect technology which includes resilient spring-like contacts that are manufactured using micro-machining and scalable semiconductor-like wafer fabrication processes.

