Uptrend Call Working As Fogo De Chao Inc Stock Rises 0.5% (FOGO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) on February 20th, 2018 at $15.68. In approximately 25 months, Fogo De Chao Inc has returned 0.48% as of today's recent price of $15.75.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fogo De Chao Inc have traded between a low of $10.50 and a high of $17.05 and are now at $15.75, which is 50% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Fogo De Chao, Inc. owns and operates Brazilian steakhouses. The Company offers meats, seafood, side dishes, salads, wine, and desserts. Fogo De Chao conducts business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Brazil.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Fogo De Chao Inc shares.

Log in and add Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.