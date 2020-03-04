Uptrend Call Working As Fluor Corp Stock Rises 21.5% (FLR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR) on March 19th, 2020 at $4.89. In approximately 2 weeks, Fluor Corp has returned 21.49% as of today's recent price of $5.94.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fluor Corp have traded between a low of $2.85 and a high of $41.91 and are now at $5.93, which is 108% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 2.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.5%.

Fluor Corporation is a professional services company. The Company provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance, as well as project management services on a global basis. Fluor also provides outsourcing of maintenance services and asset operations, equipment rental and sales, business support services, and other services.

