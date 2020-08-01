Uptrend Call Working As Flexion Therapeu Stock Rises 36.8% (FLXN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Flexion Therapeu (NASDAQ:FLXN) on October 23rd, 2019 at $14.96. In approximately 3 months, Flexion Therapeu has returned 36.78% as of today's recent price of $20.46.

Over the past year, Flexion Therapeu has traded in a range of $8.76 to $22.98 and is now at $20.45, 134% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.87% higher and 1.57% higher over the past week, respectively.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. discovers and develops therapeutics for musculoskeletal disorders. The Company offers pharmaceuticals and developed delivery systems for the treatment of refractory end-stage pain. Flexion Therapeutics operates in the United States.

