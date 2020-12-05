Uptrend Call Working As First Ind Realty Stock Rises 10.4% (FR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for First Ind Realty (NYSE:FR) on March 30th, 2020 at $32.43. In approximately 1 month, First Ind Realty has returned 10.42% as of today's recent price of $35.81.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Ind Realty have traded between a low of $25.89 and a high of $46.12 and are now at $36.06, which is 39% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.04% lower and 0.73% lower over the past week, respectively.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is a self-administered and fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, manages, acquires, and develops bulk warehouses and light industrial properties. The Company's interests in its properties are held through various partnerships controlled by the company.

