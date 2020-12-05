Uptrend Call Working As Faro Tech Stock Rises 22.5% (FARO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Faro Tech (NASDAQ:FARO) on March 25th, 2020 at $43.79. In approximately 2 months, Faro Tech has returned 22.49% as of today's recent price of $53.64.

Over the past year, Faro Tech has traded in a range of $35.15 to $64.99 and is now at $54.07, 54% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.16% higher and 0.4% lower over the past week, respectively.

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets software and portable, computerized measurement devices. The Company offers devices used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces and structures in 3D, surveying, and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites and crime scenes.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Faro Tech shares.

