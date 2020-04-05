Uptrend Call Working As Faro Tech Stock Rises 20.1% (FARO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Faro Tech (NASDAQ:FARO) on March 25th, 2020 at $43.79. In approximately 1 month, Faro Tech has returned 20.10% as of today's recent price of $52.59.

In the past 52 weeks, Faro Tech share prices have been bracketed by a low of $35.15 and a high of $64.99 and are now at $52.59, 50% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.4%.

FARO Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and markets software and portable, computerized measurement devices. The Company offers devices used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces and structures in 3D, surveying, and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites and crime scenes.

