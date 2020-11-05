Uptrend Call Working As F5 Networks Stock Rises 46.4% (FFIV)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) on March 20th, 2020 at $100.84. In approximately 2 months, F5 Networks has returned 46.42% as of today's recent price of $147.64.

In the past 52 weeks, F5 Networks share prices have been bracketed by a low of $79.78 and a high of $153.99 and are now at $147.64, 85% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.11% lower and 1.11% higher over the past week, respectively.

F5 Networks, Inc. provides integrated Internet traffic management solutions designed to improve the availability and performance of mission-critical Internet-based servers and applications. The Company's software-based solutions manage, control, and optimize Internet traffic and content. F5's solutions automatically deliver Internet content for service providers and e-businesses.

