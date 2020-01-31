Uptrend Call Working As Ezcorp Inc-A Stock Rises 3.9% (EZPW)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ezcorp Inc-A (NASDAQ:EZPW) on December 6th, 2019 at $6.07. In approximately 2 months, Ezcorp Inc-A has returned 3.87% as of today's recent price of $6.30.

Over the past year, Ezcorp Inc-A has traded in a range of $4.83 to $12.00 and is now at $6.30, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.93% lower and 1.40% higher over the past week, respectively.

EZCORP, Inc. owns and operates pawn shops that serve as sources for consumer credit and retail previously-owned merchandise. The Company operates in the United States.

