Uptrend Call Working As Exponent Inc Stock Rises 10.6% (EXPO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) on December 11th, 2019 at $66.14. In approximately 2 months, Exponent Inc has returned 10.56% as of today's recent price of $73.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Exponent Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $47.10 and a high of $74.28 and are now at $73.12, 55% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Exponent, Inc. operates as a science and engineering consulting firm. The Company performs scientific research, analysis, and evaluations to solve complicated issues facing a range of industries and governments. Exponent serves customers worldwide.

