Uptrend Call Working As Everest Re Group Stock Rises 9.4% (RE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) on November 1st, 2019 at $258.53. In approximately 3 months, Everest Re Group has returned 9.37% as of today's recent price of $282.74.

Everest Re Group share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $284.03 and a 52-week low of $208.01 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $282.74 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. provides reinsurance to property and casualty insurers in the United States and international markets. The Company also provides property and casualty insurance to policyholders in the United States and Canada. In addition, Everest Re offers excess and surplus lines insurance in the United States.

