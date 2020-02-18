Uptrend Call Working As Esco Tech Inc Stock Rises 23.9% (ESE)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Esco Tech Inc (NYSE:ESE) on October 11th, 2019 at $82.24. In approximately 4 months, Esco Tech Inc has returned 23.91% as of today's recent price of $101.90.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Esco Tech Inc have traded between a low of $64.91 and a high of $107.10 and are now at $101.90, which is 57% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.9% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.

ESCO Technologies Inc (ESCO) provides engineered products and solutions. The Company supplies special purpose communications systems for electric, gas, and water utilities. ESCO offers software to support advanced metering applications. ESCO also provides engineered filtration products to the aviation, space, and process markets from around the world.

