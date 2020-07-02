Uptrend Call Working As Equity Residenti Stock Rises 1.2% (EQR)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equity Residenti (NYSE:EQR) on January 21st, 2020 at $82.85. In approximately 2 weeks, Equity Residenti has returned 1.23% as of today's recent price of $83.87.

Equity Residenti share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $89.55 and a 52-week low of $71.41 and are now trading 17% above that low price at $83.87 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

Equity Residential is a real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, develops, and manages apartment complexes in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Equity Residenti shares.

