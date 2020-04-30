Uptrend Call Working As Equity One Inc Stock Rises 4.8% (EQY)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equity One Inc (:EQY) on November 15th, 2016 at $29.44. In approximately 42 months, Equity One Inc has returned 4.81% as of today's recent price of $30.85.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Equity One Inc have traded between a low of $26.63 and a high of $33.46 and are now at $30.85, which is 16% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Equity One, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Trust acquires, renovates, develops, and manages community and neighborhood shopping centers anchored by national and regional supermarket chains. Equity One's portfolio currently consists of properties primarily located in metropolitan areas of Florida and Texas.

