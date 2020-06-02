Uptrend Call Working As Equifax Inc Stock Rises 10.5% (EFX)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) on November 19th, 2019 at $141.16. In approximately 3 months, Equifax Inc has returned 10.53% as of today's recent price of $156.02.

Over the past year, Equifax Inc has traded in a range of $105.58 to $157.09 and is now at $156.02, 48% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Equifax Inc. brings buyers and sellers together through its information management, transaction processing, direct marketing, and customer relationship management businesses. The Company serves the financial services, retail, credit card, telecommunications, utilities, transportation, information technology, and healthcare industries and government.

