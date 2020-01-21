Uptrend Call Working As Epam Systems Inc Stock Rises 21.2% (EPAM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) on November 11th, 2019 at $191.98. In approximately 2 months, Epam Systems Inc has returned 21.22% as of today's recent price of $232.72.

Epam Systems Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $233.88 and a 52-week low of $128.48 and are now trading 81% above that low price at $232.72 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.6%.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software development, outsourcing services, e-business, enterprise relationship management, and content management solutions.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Epam Systems Inc shares.

Log in and add Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.