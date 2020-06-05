Uptrend Call Working As Epam Systems Inc Stock Rises 17.7% (EPAM)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) on April 7th, 2020 at $188.53. In approximately 4 weeks, Epam Systems Inc has returned 17.69% as of today's recent price of $221.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Epam Systems Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $151.97 and a high of $248.27 and are now at $221.89, 46% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides software development, outsourcing services, e-business, enterprise relationship management, and content management solutions.

