Uptrend Call Working As Enterprise Products Partners L P Stock Rises 9.3% (EPD)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enterprise Products Partners L P (NYSE:EPD) on April 7th, 2020 at $15.60. In approximately 4 weeks, Enterprise Products Partners L P has returned 9.29% as of today's recent price of $17.05.

In the past 52 weeks, Enterprise Products Partners L P share prices have been bracketed by a low of $10.27 and a high of $30.86 and are now at $17.05, 66% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Enterprise Products Partners L P shares.

Log in and add Enterprise Products Partners L P (EPD) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.