Uptrend Call Working As Enterprise Banco Stock Rises 13.4% (EBTC)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enterprise Banco (NASDAQ:EBTC) on October 21st, 2019 at $29.45. In approximately 2 months, Enterprise Banco has returned 13.45% as of today's recent price of $33.41.

Over the past year, Enterprise Banco has traded in a range of $26.86 to $36.00 and is now at $33.63, 25% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.13% higher and 1.09% higher over the past week, respectively.

Enterprise Bancorp Inc. is the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company. The Bank offers commercial and consumer loan and deposit products, investment management, trust, and insurance services.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Enterprise Banco shares.

