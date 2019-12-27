Uptrend Call Working As Entegris Inc Stock Rises 37.1% (ENTG)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) on June 11th, 2019 at $37.24. In approximately 7 months, Entegris Inc has returned 37.11% as of today's recent price of $51.06.

Entegris Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $51.52 and a 52-week low of $24.43 and are now trading 109% above that low price at $51.06 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

Entegris, Inc. provides materials management products and services to the microelectronics industry on a worldwide basis. The Company provides products such as wafer shippers, wafer transport and process carriers, pods, and work-in-process boxes. Entegris also provides chemical delivery products such as valves, fittings, tubing, pipe, and containers.

