Uptrend Call Working As Enpro Industries Stock Rises 11.1% (NPO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO) on March 26th, 2020 at $39.48. In approximately 2 months, Enpro Industries has returned 11.06% as of today's recent price of $43.84.

Over the past year, Enpro Industries has traded in a range of $30.04 to $73.80 and is now at $43.84, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

EnPro Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary engineered industrial products. The Company's products include sealing products, metal polymer bearing products, air compressor systems and vacuum pumps, diesel and natural gas engines, and specialized tooling. EnPro sells its products to customers located around the world.

