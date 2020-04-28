Uptrend Call Working As Enanta Pharmaceu Stock Rises 9.6% (ENTA)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enanta Pharmaceu (NASDAQ:ENTA) on April 3rd, 2020 at $49.81. In approximately 3 weeks, Enanta Pharmaceu has returned 9.59% as of today's recent price of $54.58.

Over the past year, Enanta Pharmaceu has traded in a range of $38.40 to $104.03 and is now at $54.58, 42% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. manufactures pharmaceutical products. The Company develops, produces, and markets antibacterial drugs for hepatitis C virus, respiratory tract infections, intravenous, and oral treatments for hospitals and communities. Enanta Pharmaceuticals offers its products throughout the United States.

