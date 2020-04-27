Uptrend Call Working As Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Rises 11.9% (EARN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) on April 8th, 2020 at $7.25. In approximately 3 weeks, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has returned 11.86% as of today's recent price of $8.11.

Over the past year, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has traded in a range of $2.70 to $11.99 and is now at $8.11, 200% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.78% lower and 3.58% lower over the past week, respectively.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage and real estate related assets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares.

