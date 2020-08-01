Uptrend Call Working As El Pollo Loco Ho Stock Rises 31.2% (LOCO)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for El Pollo Loco Ho (NASDAQ:LOCO) on September 11th, 2019 at $11.48. In approximately 4 months, El Pollo Loco Ho has returned 31.15% as of today's recent price of $15.05.

El Pollo Loco Ho share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.47 and a 52-week low of $9.60 and are now trading 57% above that low price at $15.05 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and manages a restaurant chain. El Pollo Loco Holdings provides services throughout the United States.

