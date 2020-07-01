Uptrend Call Working As Ehealth Inc Stock Rises 60.1% (EHTH)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) on October 21st, 2019 at $61.83. In approximately 3 months, Ehealth Inc has returned 60.13% as of today's recent price of $99.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Ehealth Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $34.04 and a high of $112.22 and are now at $99.00, 191% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.8% while the 50-day MA has advanced 2.8%.

eHealth, Inc. sells health insurance over the Internet. The Company serves individuals, families, and small businesses. eHealth offers short-term, dental, vision, group, life, accident, critical illness, pet, and travel insurance services. eHealth serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ehealth Inc shares.

